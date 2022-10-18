e-Paper Get App
Dewas: Ahead Diwali, food samples collected to check for adulteration

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 11:59 PM IST
DEWAS: To prevent the adulteration of food during the upcoming festival, food samples were collected from various shops in Dewas under the direction of the collector. 

A surprise inspection was also carried out by the revenue and food department team which collected samples of edibles including milk products, mawa, paneer, sweets, and others.

According to the information, the samples will be sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory, Bhopal. City tehsildar Poonam Tomar and food safety officer Dharmendra Thakur were also present during the proceedings.

