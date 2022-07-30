Dewas: 9800 kg lahan, 115 litres of illicit liquor destroyed, 6 held

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The excise team seized about 9,800kg mahua lahan (raw material for preparing hooch), and 115 litres of illicit liquor and destroyed it on the spot on Thursday morning in Bhorasa Kanjar Dera area of Dewas district,

According to further details, a joint team of excise officers on Thursday conducted a massive raid as per instructions given by district collector Chandra Mouli Shukla.

Under the ongoing campaign against the manufacture, storage and transportation of illicit liquor, the team booked 6 persons under relevant sections of the Excise Act. The market value of seized liquor is Rs 5,13,000.

Officials said these operations would act as a deterrent for people involved in illicit distillation of liquor from lahan. The illicit liquor from lahan has become a big challenge for the administration, as it not only has adverse effects on the health of people but also on the sale of liquor, causing loss of revenue.

Excise Sub Inspector Prem Yadav, DP Singh, Nidhi Sharma, Dinesh Bhargava, Excise Chief Constable Vishnu Prasad, Rajaram Raikwar and other officials were a part of this seizure operation.

