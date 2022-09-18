Dewas: 8 booked for clash in dispute over forest land    

Representative Picture |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a clash between two groups of people in a dispute over a forest land triggering tension in the area has gone viral on social media. Eight people have been booked by the police in the case.

As per the details, the incident was reported at Nimalai forest area that falls under the Kanthaphod police station jurisdiction. The video of the incident that has gone viral shows some people thrashing women. Following this, police have booked eight people, six of them were apprehended and produced before the court. One woman who was severely injured in the clash was admitted to hospital.

Kanthaphod SHO S Parashte said that the dispute took place when one side left the cattle on the land on which the other side had sown crop. A complaint was made by Shobharam Achale (35), a resident of Nimlay village at Kantaphod police station. Following the complaint, a case was registered against Van Singh, Mukesh Kedar, Makhan Kedar, Narayan, Vijesh Dashrath, Gopal Singh, Roop Singh and Kalu Singh, (all hailing from Nimlay village) under Sections 323,294,506 and 34 of Indian Penal Code. Police have launched a hunt to arrest the two absconding people in this case.