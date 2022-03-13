Dewas: 5-day Adventure Fest being held at Shankargarh Hills

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day Adventure Fest will be held along with various cultural activities from Saturday on the Shankargarh Hills situated on the Indore-Bhopal bypass. During this, presentations of Malkhamb, Karate, Kathak dance, Yoga and many other such activities will take place for the general public till March 16. The fest is being organised by the Municipal Corporation.

The event began with a Yogasan session where Yoga Sadhaks explained the importance of Yoga in life while presenting complex exercises and Yogic action. Wrestlers of Shajapur’s Malkhamb team also gave a surprising performance of Malkhamb. Boys and girls of the Dewas District Karate Sangh showcased their Karate skills to the audience. During the programme, Anushka Joshi and Muskaan Goswami of the Ghungroo Dance Academy gave an enchanting performance of Kathak dance.

Art of making clay utensils

Vinod Chauhan gave a great Puppet performance at the fest. The townspeople who came to the fest also learned the art of making artistic utensils from clay.

A Cultural Night will also be organised on March 13 at the venue. On March 16, there will be a live concert by singer Aanksha Sharma. A small fair will also be set up for residents. Arrangements have been made for chaat-choupati with swings and delicious dishes.

Transportation to the fest has also been arranged for the general public. A city bus is operating from the main bus stand, Vikasnagar intersection and Balgarh Model School Square to reach the fest venue.

Municipal commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan said this event was being organised by the corporation for the purpose of healthy entertainment. The townspeople can indulge in activities like parasailing, jeep safaris, zipline, rock climbing, archery and target shooting on the hills of Shankargarh. The corporation is also organising a food zone, music for entertainment, cultural programmes, musical night and dance.

Additional collector Mahendra Singh Kavache, SDM Pradeep Soni, municipal corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan, DFO PN Mishra, Press Club president Atul Baglikar, senior BJP leaders Vishnu Modi, Arjun Chaudhary, Ramcharan Patel, Congress leader Vikram Patel, corporation assistant engineer Jagdish Verma, Saurabh Tripathi, Mushahid Hanfi, Induprabha Bharti, Palak Srivastava, health inspector Raju Sangte, Bhushan Panwar and Omprakash Patrod along with teachers and students were present at the event conducted by RJ Neetu.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 09:49 AM IST