Dewas: 5 boys represent MP crossminton team

Dewas: Secretary of Crossminton Association of Madhya Pradesh Sayyed Maqsood Ali said Vaibhav Patidar, Abhishek Yadav, Faizan Sheikh, Nikkiraj Singh Bhati and Ayan Baig in the boys’ category represented the Madhya Pradesh team and reached quarter finals in the second all India junior national crossminton championship held at Indus Valley Public School in Noida recently. All the participants gave enthralling performances. More than 100 players of 11 states participated in the competition. The manager of the MP crosminton team was Syyed Sadakat Ali while Mirza Mushabbir Baig was the coach.

Institution president Ashok Goyal (Deputy Inspector General of Police, Chambal Range), Radheshyam Solanki, Prayas Gautam, Akram Khan, Mithlesh Yadav, Mirza Mushahid Baig, Chandrapal Singh Solanki, Brijesh Yadav, Sanjeev Jain and others congratulated players on this achievement and wished well for their future.