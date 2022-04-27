Dewas: 27 teams fail to trace newborn girl child, onus now on SIT

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Failing to get any clue about a missing new borne girl child, Dewas superintendent of police Dr Shivdayal Singh on Tuesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

Besides the formation of the SIT, SP Dr Singh also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 to the person who gives a clue of the accused.

Earlier as many 27 teams of Dewas police and municipality searched for the newborn girl child after she went missing on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday from Dewas district hospital but in vain. Shajapur resident Tina Verma had delivered the baby girl about three days back. After the incident, Verma family members and others staged a protest and chakka jam. Following this, district collector Chandramauli Shukla formed an investigation team.

During preliminary investigation it was revealed that two men and a woman were involved in the crime.

In the last five-day, the teams conducted raids and search at various villages in the district, but failed to get any clue. Some suspected vehicles were seen in CCTV footage, but they proved to be of no help in tracing the accused.

Following this, SP Dr Singh decided to set up an SIT including women officers including TIs from several police stations.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:29 PM IST