DEWAS: 19 BSNL towers lose power, electricity connections cut off for failing to pay bills

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The state government-run west discom disconnected electricity connections of 19 towers of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Saturday due to non-payment of electricity bills.

According to west discom, which supplies electricity in Indore and Ujjain division of which Dewas is a part, Rs 10.94 lakh are due on 19 BSNL towers. “We contacted BSNL repeatedly to pay dues but it paid no heed,” a west discom official said wishing anonymity.

Under the notice issued to domestic and non-domestic defaulters, attachment proceedings have begun at eight distribution centres under which motorcycles of defaulters have been seized.

“In near future, property will be attached of those consumers who owe more than Rs 5,000 in electricity bills,” west discom official added. The electricity distribution company has appealed to consumers to pay bills to avoid getting their property attached and to use electricity through legal connections.