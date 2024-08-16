 Devotees Wearing Shorts With 'Mahakal & Trishul' Symbols Denied Entry At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Made To Change Clothes
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreDevotees Wearing Shorts With 'Mahakal & Trishul' Symbols Denied Entry At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Made To Change Clothes

Devotees Wearing Shorts With 'Mahakal & Trishul' Symbols Denied Entry At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Made To Change Clothes

The temple officials have requested the pilgrims to not wear clothes that showcase names and images of hindu gods and goddesses. The officials say that these clothes can hurt religious sentiments of some

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 05:23 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees wearing shorts with Mahakal and Trishool symbols on them were stopped outside the premises of the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Friday. As many as 12 pilgrims were stopped and made to change their clothes by temple workers and security officials, and only then were they allowed to enter the temple.

The temple officials have requested that the pilgrims not wear clothes that showcase names and images of Hindu gods and goddesses. The officials said that such clothes can hurt the religious sentiments of some.

FPJ Shorts
Ayan Mukerji REACTS To Brahmastra Winning 3 National Film Awards: 'Deeply Grateful For The Recognition'
Ayan Mukerji REACTS To Brahmastra Winning 3 National Film Awards: 'Deeply Grateful For The Recognition'
'Cried For 2 Hours': Manasi Parekh On Winning National Film Award For Kutch Express
'Cried For 2 Hours': Manasi Parekh On Winning National Film Award For Kutch Express
'Beware Of This A*****e': TV Actor Mohit Parmar Shares Casting Couch Experience Of Actress Prernaa Thhakurr
'Beware Of This A*****e': TV Actor Mohit Parmar Shares Casting Couch Experience Of Actress Prernaa Thhakurr
Construction Equipment Sales Rise 5% To 28,902 Units In Q1 FY25: ICEMA
Construction Equipment Sales Rise 5% To 28,902 Units In Q1 FY25: ICEMA
Read Also
10-Year-Old Indore Boy Electrocuted By LIVE High Voltage Wire While Hosting National Flag At Balcony...
article-image

According to information, during the bhasma aarti on Friday morning, the temple officials noted that some pilgrims were entering the temple premises wearing bright orange shorts with 'Mahakal' written all over it. Noting this, temple official Umesh Pandya and KSS security official Vishnu Chauhan stopped the individuals and took them in custody.

Furthermore, temple officials and security officials stopped 12 more pilgrims and made them change the shorts they were wearing. Officials and the head priest of the Mahakal temple have urged people to not wear clothes with names and images of hindu gods as they can hurt religious sentiments.

Read Also
22-Year-Old MBBS Student Falls From 4th Floor In Gwalior, Dies; Had Come Home For Vacation From...
article-image

Dress code required

Mahakal Temple officials say that they have been demanding implementation of dress code in the temple for a long time now. They say that pilgrims enter the temple wearing short length clothes and clothes with names and images of hindu gods.

To prevent this, a dress code is required in all big temples of the country including Mahakal temple.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Govt Working To Develop Habit Of Reading Books; Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On Including...

Govt Working To Develop Habit Of Reading Books; Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On Including...

Devotees Wearing Shorts With 'Mahakal & Trishul' Symbols Denied Entry At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar...

Devotees Wearing Shorts With 'Mahakal & Trishul' Symbols Denied Entry At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar...

10-Year-Old Indore Boy Electrocuted By LIVE High Voltage Wire While Hosting National Flag At Balcony...

10-Year-Old Indore Boy Electrocuted By LIVE High Voltage Wire While Hosting National Flag At Balcony...

MP August 16 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Expected Across State; Flood Warning Issued For Rajgarh,...

MP August 16 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Expected Across State; Flood Warning Issued For Rajgarh,...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Medical Services Hit As Junior Doctors Go On Strike In Madhya Pradesh;...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Medical Services Hit As Junior Doctors Go On Strike In Madhya Pradesh;...