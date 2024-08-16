Devotees Wearing Shorts With 'Mahakal & Trishul' Symbols Denied Entry At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Made To Change Clothes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees wearing shorts with Mahakal and Trishool symbols on them were stopped outside the premises of the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Friday. As many as 12 pilgrims were stopped and made to change their clothes by temple workers and security officials, and only then were they allowed to enter the temple.

The temple officials have requested that the pilgrims not wear clothes that showcase names and images of Hindu gods and goddesses. The officials said that such clothes can hurt the religious sentiments of some.

According to information, during the bhasma aarti on Friday morning, the temple officials noted that some pilgrims were entering the temple premises wearing bright orange shorts with 'Mahakal' written all over it. Noting this, temple official Umesh Pandya and KSS security official Vishnu Chauhan stopped the individuals and took them in custody.

Furthermore, temple officials and security officials stopped 12 more pilgrims and made them change the shorts they were wearing. Officials and the head priest of the Mahakal temple have urged people to not wear clothes with names and images of hindu gods as they can hurt religious sentiments.

Dress code required

Mahakal Temple officials say that they have been demanding implementation of dress code in the temple for a long time now. They say that pilgrims enter the temple wearing short length clothes and clothes with names and images of hindu gods.

To prevent this, a dress code is required in all big temples of the country including Mahakal temple.