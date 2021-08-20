Devotee offers silver jewellery to Lord Mahakal

Advertisement

Ujjain: An Ajmer-based devotee donated silver ornaments and items which are used to perform worship of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam.

He said that priest of Mahakaleshwar temple Lokesh Vyas motivated him for the offering. He has offered Mukut May Kiran, a Mund Mala, a silver Bilvapatra Mala, a Jod Kundal, an umbrella, 14 bowls (small and big),a Pancharati, a Matsya Aarti, a Kapoor Aarti, 3 thalis, a panchpatra, a achmani, 2 chavars plated in silver, a Patala plated with silver, a Tripunda and a small crown. The donor has requested that his name be kept a secret.

The weight of all the items is about 36 kg 700 grams, the amount of which is about Rs 25 lakh. All the things were given to the administrator of the temple management committee, Narendra Suryavanshi. The receipt was provided by the Kothar branch of the committee.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:14 AM IST