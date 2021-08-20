e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:14 AM IST

Devotee offers silver jewellery to Lord Mahakal

FP News Service
Donated silver jewellery | FP

Donated silver jewellery | FP

Advertisement

Ujjain: An Ajmer-based devotee donated silver ornaments and items which are used to perform worship of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam.

He said that priest of Mahakaleshwar temple Lokesh Vyas motivated him for the offering. He has offered Mukut May Kiran, a Mund Mala, a silver Bilvapatra Mala, a Jod Kundal, an umbrella, 14 bowls (small and big),a Pancharati, a Matsya Aarti, a Kapoor Aarti, 3 thalis, a panchpatra, a achmani, 2 chavars plated in silver, a Patala plated with silver, a Tripunda and a small crown. The donor has requested that his name be kept a secret.

The weight of all the items is about 36 kg 700 grams, the amount of which is about Rs 25 lakh. All the things were given to the administrator of the temple management committee, Narendra Suryavanshi. The receipt was provided by the Kothar branch of the committee.

ALSO READ

Excavation at Ujjain's Mahakal Mandir: Shivling and Jaladhari found on the premises

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:14 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal