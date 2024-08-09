Devi Ahilybai Holkar Airport: Sharjah Flight Four Days A Week, Dubai Flight Withdrawn

Air India Express |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Air India Express, a Tata Group airline and only operator of international flights from the state, has made major reshuffle in the operation of its international flights from Devi Ahilybai Holkar airport of the city. The airline has withdrawn its Indore-Dubai-Indore flight and has increased the frequency of Indore-Sharjah-Indore flight from twice in a week to 4 days a week.

The withdrawal of Indore-Dubai flight is a surprising move for passengers of the region. The first scheduled commercial operation of the international flight from the state began from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport from July 15, 2019 for Dubai by Air India. Later the operation of the flight was shifted to Air India Express, an ally of Air India. It was being operated once a week from both sides.

Read Also Indore: Old Terminal Of Devi Ahilyabai Airport To Be Used For International Flight Operation

However, in a surprising move high-ranking sources informed that Air India Express has decided to withdraw Indore-Dubai-Indore flight with immediate effect. August 9, Friday trip of Dubai flight from the airport will be the last one. Thereafter, the airline will withdraw its schedule and booking status from the system. On the other hand, Air India Express has increased the operation of its Indore-Sharjah-Indore flight from twice a week to four days a week.

According to new schedule, Indore-Sharjah flight will be operated on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. It will depart from the city at 00.10 hours and reach Sharjah at 22.36 (Sharjah time). Sharjah-Indore flight will be operated on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The flight will depart from Sharjah at 17.50 hours (Sharjah time) and land here at 22.35 hours.

Withdrawal of Dubai flight disappointing

It is quite a disappointing decision of Air India Express to withdraw Indore-Dubai flight. Dubai is considered as a gateway of the world and also a great business as well as tourist destination. Perhaps the decision is taken in view that the road distance between Sharjah and Dubai is about an hour with traffic congestion. However, the decision of increasing frequency of flight to Sharjah is a good decision.

-TK Jose, Managing Director of Jose Travels