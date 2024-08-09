 Devi Ahilybai Holkar Airport: Sharjah Flight Four Days A Week, Dubai Flight Withdrawn
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreDevi Ahilybai Holkar Airport: Sharjah Flight Four Days A Week, Dubai Flight Withdrawn

Devi Ahilybai Holkar Airport: Sharjah Flight Four Days A Week, Dubai Flight Withdrawn

-Air India Express made major reshuffle in its international flight operation -Changes with immediate effect

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 09:09 AM IST
article-image
Air India Express |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Air India Express, a Tata Group airline and only operator of international flights from the state, has made major reshuffle in the operation of its international flights from Devi Ahilybai Holkar airport of the city. The airline has withdrawn its Indore-Dubai-Indore flight and has increased the frequency of Indore-Sharjah-Indore flight from twice in a week to 4 days a week.

The withdrawal of Indore-Dubai flight is a surprising move for passengers of the region. The first scheduled commercial operation of the international flight from the state began from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport from July 15, 2019 for Dubai by Air India. Later the operation of the flight was shifted to Air India Express, an ally of Air India. It was being operated once a week from both sides.

FPJ Shorts
High Food Prices Raise Concerns But Improved Monsoon Offers Hope For RBI: SBI
High Food Prices Raise Concerns But Improved Monsoon Offers Hope For RBI: SBI
Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Business Partner Of Suspended IPS Officer Quaiser Khalid’s Wife Took ₹1 Cr From Ego Media
Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Business Partner Of Suspended IPS Officer Quaiser Khalid’s Wife Took ₹1 Cr From Ego Media
MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List OUT; CAP Round 1 Starting Today
MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List OUT; CAP Round 1 Starting Today
John Abraham Reacts To Calling Journalist 'Idiot' At Vedaa Event: 'He Was Planted There To Make Me Angry'
John Abraham Reacts To Calling Journalist 'Idiot' At Vedaa Event: 'He Was Planted There To Make Me Angry'
Read Also
Indore: Old Terminal Of Devi Ahilyabai Airport To Be Used For International Flight Operation
article-image

However, in a surprising move high-ranking sources informed that Air India Express has decided to withdraw Indore-Dubai-Indore flight with immediate effect. August 9, Friday trip of Dubai flight from the airport will be the last one. Thereafter, the airline will withdraw its schedule and booking status from the system. On the other hand, Air India Express has increased the operation of its Indore-Sharjah-Indore flight from twice a week to four days a week.

According to new schedule, Indore-Sharjah flight will be operated on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. It will depart from the city at 00.10 hours and reach Sharjah at 22.36 (Sharjah time). Sharjah-Indore flight will be operated on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The flight will depart from Sharjah at 17.50 hours (Sharjah time) and land here at 22.35 hours.

Read Also
Indore: Offices Of Hans, Multani Sona, Ashok Travels & 4 Others Sealed; 6 Buses Seized
article-image

Withdrawal of Dubai flight disappointing

It is quite a disappointing decision of Air India Express to withdraw Indore-Dubai flight. Dubai is considered as a gateway of the world and also a great business as well as tourist destination. Perhaps the decision is taken in view that the road distance between Sharjah and Dubai is about an hour with traffic congestion. However, the decision of increasing frequency of flight to Sharjah is a good decision.

-TK Jose, Managing Director of Jose Travels

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Devi Ahilybai Holkar Airport: Sharjah Flight Four Days A Week, Dubai Flight Withdrawn

Devi Ahilybai Holkar Airport: Sharjah Flight Four Days A Week, Dubai Flight Withdrawn

Indore: Offices Of Hans, Multani Sona, Ashok Travels & 4 Others Sealed

Indore: Offices Of Hans, Multani Sona, Ashok Travels & 4 Others Sealed

Indore: Offices Of Hans, Multani Sona, Ashok Travels & 4 Others Sealed; 6 Buses Seized

Indore: Offices Of Hans, Multani Sona, Ashok Travels & 4 Others Sealed; 6 Buses Seized

Indore: Afraid Of Scolding For Taking Mobile To School, Minor Flees Home

Indore: Afraid Of Scolding For Taking Mobile To School, Minor Flees Home

Indore: MGM Sends MYH Renovation Plan Proposal To MPBDC; Expansion Of Other Associated Hospitals...

Indore: MGM Sends MYH Renovation Plan Proposal To MPBDC; Expansion Of Other Associated Hospitals...