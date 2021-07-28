Determined Indore starts rehabilitation of beggars

Indore: Known for its determination and commitment, Indore, on Wednesday, undertook the work of rehabilitating beggars. On the very first day of the initiative, a total of 13 beggars were sent to a temporary beggars’ rehabilitation centre set up inside Rain Basera (night shelter) at Pardeshipura Square.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said beggars caused inconvenience to commuters at all traffic signal points, including religious places, railway stations and bus stations. “In collaboration with the social welfare department, women and child development department and NGOs, Indore Municipal Corporation has under taken an initiative to rid the city of beggars by rehabilitating them,” she added.

IMC teams took the beggars found raising alms at LIG Square, Nanda Nagar Sai Temple, Bada Ganapati Temple and other places to the temporary rehabilitation centre. Pal said that men and women beggars were rehabilitated separately at the temporary centre. They will remain there till the repair work of the rehabilitation centre at Pardesipura is completed.

On Tuesday, Pal had held a meeting with the social welfare department and NGOs at which a decision was taken to free the city of beggars. It was decided that the beggars would be rehabilitated, their register maintained and beggars above the age of 60 years would be sent to old-age homes. It was also decided that arrangements would be made for food and medical treatment of the beggars who were brought to the rehabilitation centre. The meeting also decided that opportunities for employment of beggars would be explored in case they wanted to work.

‘Back with their families’

"The families of the beggars will be contacted to see if they want to take them back home. However, those sent home will be monitored and action will be taken against the family concerned if they are found begging again," said Pratibha Pal, municipal commissioner.