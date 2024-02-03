Derogatory Remarks: Janaakrosh Procession Taken Out Against Teacher In Petlawad

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Irked members of the Patidar community took out a Janaakrosh procession on Saturday to protest against a school teacher for posting derogatory remarks on social media.

According to the information, a student of Class II, a resident of Barvet village, fell ill in a private school in the city recently. The school management sent the girl to a private hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, the girl died on January 31 in the hospital as she had a hole in her heart. The parents of the deceased girl were aware of the medical condition of their child.

Following this incident, teacher Bharat Lal Choudhary started posting derogatory remarks on social media against the deceased’s family. Subsequently, the teacher’s action instigated anger in the community and they staged a protest. The protest was joined by all community members.

The procession traversed through the main streets of the town including Shraddha Chowk via Gandhi Chowk and Old Bus Stand and reached the SDM office. Social workers and participants of the procession raised slogans and demanded the termination and registration of an FIR against the teacher.

A memorandum was submitted to SDM Anil Rathore and SDOP Saurabh Tomar. The memorandum alleged that Bharat Choudhary and his son run a Facebook page named India Bol. The Patidar community members cited allegations against both father-son duo using indecent language for the family members of the deceased girl and the Patidar community.

SDM Rathore assured them of stringent action against the guilty. The community members also reached the police station and submitted the memorandum to the police station in-charge Pradeep Kumar Walter. The police are also taking the help of cyber cells to collect thorough pieces of evidence on the matter.