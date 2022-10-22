e-Paper Get App
Dengue scare: 7 more fall prey, total now 95

35 people have been affected by the disease in October, so far

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Indore(Madhya Pradesh): With seven more cases of dengue detected in city, the total number of cases in the city has reached 95, so far. According to officials, the number of cases will increase in the coming days.

Meanwhile, dengue cases have increased swiftly in the three weeks of October, but the situation is better than in 2021. Over 1,200 cases were found in 2021, which was the highest in a decade. As many as 650 cases were found positive till October, including 357 cases in the month, last year.

“Seven cases were reported on Saturday and, at present, over 95 cases were found positive in the city.

Fortunately, no death has been reported, so far,” district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said. There are 5 active cases and 3 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city. Of the total number of dengue cases in the city, 61 are male, while 34 are female. The number of children affected by the disease has reached 6, so far.

