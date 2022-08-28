Dengue scare: Four more cases found in city, total 18

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With each passing day, vector-borne diseases have been spreading their tentacles across the city as four more people tested positive for dengue with which the total number of such cases reached 18. The deadly vector-borne disease has been spreading its tentacles swiftly and with more intensity this month compared to the previous month.

As many as 11 cases were found in the past 3 days and officials are expecting a further rise in numbers due to the break in rainfall. According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, four people—including 2 males and 2 females—were found dengue-positive on Saturday.

“Last year, cases of dengue had broken all previous records as over 1,200 were detected. We believe that the cases won’t increase much this year, but people need to be more careful to prevent the disease,” Dr Patel said. He also added that dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water and it is mainly up to the people to prevent waterlogging and wear full-sleeve clothes to prevent the disease.

Out of the total number of dengue cases in the city, 13 were male, while 5 were female including a child.

