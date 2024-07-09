Dengue On Rise: Eight More Cases In Indore Add Up Toll To 113

Dengue mosquito | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dengue is silently spreading in the city with cases being registered every day. The city recorded eight dengue cases on Monday, while seven cases have been reported by health officials in the last three days. Total cases of dengue have exceeded 113 leaving health officials concerned. With the inception of monsoon, deadly vector-borne diseases are prominently increasing in the city with dengue becoming the most common.

Out of 113 cases, as many as 29 patients have been detected in the past five days. Fortunately, no case of malaria has been registered keeping the total toll to four. Out of eight new cases, six patients are males and two are females, moreover, one of them is a child. As far as the total number of dengue cases is concerned, out of 113 cases 61 men and 52 women were affected by the disease and one of them is a kid.

'More dengue cases may be detected in the coming days. Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water and its mainly up to people to prevent water logging and wear full-sleeve clothes to avoid the disease,' Dr Daulat Patel, District Malaria Officer said. He added that there are 18 active cases in the city as all patients are undergoing treatment at home.

Dengue cases registered on Monday

Date: 08/07/2024

Total dengue cases: 08

Total male: 6

Total female: 2

Total child: 1

Dengue cases registered this year

Total dengue cases: 113

Total male: 61

Total female: 52

Total child: 8

Active cases: 8

Malaria cases: 4