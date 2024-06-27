 Dengue: Numbers Increase Exponentially Up to 69; Private Hospitals Keep Health Department In The Dark
Health officials reported less than 10 cases till May, now blame late reporting by private hospitals on increased number.

Updated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 07:16 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The health department’s claim that there have been less than 10 dengue cases this year so far has proved false as the actual figure is 69 cases reported in the last six months. Surprisingly, the health department officials claimed that private hospitals, where these cases were reported, had failed to inform the health department about it and updated the record in the last week of June.

This delay has left the health department red-faced and now they are seeking an explanation from the various private hospitals for their failure to report the dengue cases, which is mandatory. Incidentally, none of the cases were reported by the health department till the month of May and they had added only a few from the outbreak in Sagrod village of Depalpur Tehsil.

Ironically, the health department observed National Dengue Day, on May 16, and patted its own back by claiming that there were less than 10 cases, this year. “We are going to dash off a warning letter to the private hospitals warning them that they must report all cases of vector-borne diseases so that the department could take effective preventive action,” said district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel.

Dr Patel said that they came to know from other sources that some private hospitals were treating dengue patients but were not reporting them to the health department. “When we prodded them, the private hospitals reported 69 dengue cases. We were surprised by the large number,” Dr Patel said.

He said that the highest number of 17 cases was reported in April, and we have made the necessary changes in the official data,” said Dr Patel.

More than double cases than last year

Last year, as many as 28 dengue cases were reported till June and this year the number has increased to more than double to 69, so far. The increasing cases also exposed the tall claims of the health department to have run intensified anti-larvae drive in many areas.

Table

Dengue cases                  2023        2024

Jan                                       01           06                                                             Feb                                      16            11

March                                 02             13

April                                    03              17

May                                     02               12

June                                    04               10

Total                                    28               69

