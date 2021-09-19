Dengue menace: Four kids among 20 test dengue positive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of people falling prey to the deadly vector-borne diseases is increasing continuously in the city as 20 more patients found positive on Saturday. With this, the total number of positive patients has reached 245, so far.
Out of these 20 patients, 13 are male, 7 are female, including 4 children.
According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, a total of 245 patients have been tested positive so far which include 133 males and 112 females. As many as 42 patients have been tested positive, so far.
“We have been running an intense anti-larvae survey across the district to prevent the spread of the disease and also to spread awareness among people. We have also sprayed and fogged in the areas where dengue patients found with the help of Indore Municipal Corporation,” Dr Patel said.
Patients tested positive include
Age of patient - Male/Female - Area of residence
31 years - male - Suryadev Nagar
21 years - male - Limbodi
51 years - male - Brij Vihar Colony
65 years - female - Parivahan Nagar
33 years - male - RE Building
8 years - female - Sukhliya
2 years - female - Nanda Nagar
17 years - male - Khajrana
40 years - male - Bhagirathpura
56 years - male - Railway Colony
25 years - male - Nayta Mundla
1 years - male - Nayta Mundla
6 years - male - Nayta Mundla
37 years - female - Depalpur
25 years - female - Ekta Nagar
53 years - male - Indore
18 years - male - Ashirwad Nagar
21 years - female - Omaxe City
47 years - female - Magne Nagar
62 years - male - HB Colony
22 years - male - Scheme 134
25 years - male - Padmavati colony
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)