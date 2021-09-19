Dengue menace: Four kids among 20 test dengue positive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of people falling prey to the deadly vector-borne diseases is increasing continuously in the city as 20 more patients found positive on Saturday. With this, the total number of positive patients has reached 245, so far.

Out of these 20 patients, 13 are male, 7 are female, including 4 children.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, a total of 245 patients have been tested positive so far which include 133 males and 112 females. As many as 42 patients have been tested positive, so far.

“We have been running an intense anti-larvae survey across the district to prevent the spread of the disease and also to spread awareness among people. We have also sprayed and fogged in the areas where dengue patients found with the help of Indore Municipal Corporation,” Dr Patel said.

Patients tested positive include

Age of patient - Male/Female - Area of residence

31 years - male - Suryadev Nagar

21 years - male - Limbodi

51 years - male - Brij Vihar Colony

65 years - female - Parivahan Nagar

33 years - male - RE Building

8 years - female - Sukhliya

2 years - female - Nanda Nagar

17 years - male - Khajrana

40 years - male - Bhagirathpura

56 years - male - Railway Colony

25 years - male - Nayta Mundla

1 years - male - Nayta Mundla

6 years - male - Nayta Mundla

37 years - female - Depalpur

25 years - female - Ekta Nagar

53 years - male - Indore

18 years - male - Ashirwad Nagar

21 years - female - Omaxe City

47 years - female - Magne Nagar

62 years - male - HB Colony

22 years - male - Scheme 134

25 years - male - Padmavati colony

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Three cases of dengue in Mhow rural areas

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 02:38 AM IST