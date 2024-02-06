 Demolition Case: Court Orders Action Against SDM Kalesh In Sardarpur


FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 11:39 PM IST
Demolition Case: Court Orders Action Against SDM Kalesh In Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur District Court directed Dhar and Khargone district collectors to take action against the then SDM of Sardarpur, Bondar Singh Kalesh, who had demolished the house of the applicant even after a court order restrained him from doing so. It has been ordered to take action and inform the court about it. Failure to do so will be considered contempt of court.

The applicant's lawyer, Anshul Rajpurohit, said that as per the order issued by the court, Bondar Singh Kalesh was aware of the order passed by the court, but still he got the house demolished. He has committed contempt of the court. Earlier, the civil court sentenced him to three months in jail.

However, later, the court put a stay on the punishment and granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. The court has ordered the collectors of both districts to take action against Kalesh and immediately inform the court. If this order is not followed, it will be considered contempt of court. It is noteworthy that Bondar Singh Kalesh is currently holding the post of Bhikangaon SDM.

