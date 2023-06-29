DEMANDS MET: Two Trains Will Halt At Neemuch Relay Station

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Train no 82653/82654 Yashwantpur – Jaipur Suvidha weekly express and 19667/19668 Udaipur City - Mysore Humsafar Weekly Express have been granted stoppage at Neemuch railway station of Ratlam Railway Division.

Railway information said that according to the demands of passengers and representation by people’s representative’s stoppage of these two trains has been granted on experimental basis.

The information said that MP Sudhir Gupta will be the chief guest on June 30 in the programme to be held at Neemuch. It also said that 82653 Yashwantpur- Jaipur Suvidha weekly express will reach Neemuch railway station every Friday from June 30 at 10.18 pm and will have a stoppage of two minutes.

Similarly, 82654 Jaipur-Yashwantpur Suvidha Express beginning its journey from Jaipur from July 1 will have a stoppage at Neemuch every Sunday and will reach at 4.16 am with two-minute stoppage time.

The Railways further added that 19668 Mysore-Udaipur City Humsafar Express will have a stoppage at Neemuch railway station from June 30 at 10.53 pm for two minutes every Friday. 19667 Udaipur City-Mysore Humsafar Express will have a stoppage at Neemuch railway station from July 4 every Tuesday at 12.18 am with a two-minute stoppage.