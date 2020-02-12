Delhi poll result a vote against BJP’s arrogance: MP Minister Sachin Yadav

Indore: Agriculture Minister Sachin Yadav on Wednesday dubbed Delhi election results as vote against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) arrogance.
Replying to his take on AAP victory, he said, “People have given a clear message that polarization of Hindu-Muslim will no more work in politics. They have shattered BJP’s arrogance who indulged in politics of division,” Yadav said.
He further said that before AAP, Congress had hit the BJP hard in many states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra. “We have been turning the tables on the BJP and will continue to do so.”
Terming Centre’s promise of doubling farmers’ income by 2022 as unrealistic, he said “The Centre is trying to fool the people. It is not the first time. They always fool the farmers to come into power but then conveniently forget their words. They have never fulfilled promises made to the farmers.”
Accusing Chouhan government of over showing 24.9 point growth in agriculture section during election years, he said “the erstwhile government has mastered the art of fudging the data.”
“Data presented by them were manipulated and fake. Previous government was a master in playing with forged figures. Even the department officials have accepted that they were under pressure for the same,” the agriculture minister said.
Emphasizing on increasing participation of youth in agriculture sector, Yadav said that the government was planning to upgrade the Agriculture College in Indore into an Agriculture University.
“We are working on the way to educate students about agriculture and give them early exposure. We are working on many schemes to encourage youngsters to opt for agriculture as their career and use their potential for the development of the sector and the state,” he said adding “As the number of agriculture colleges is less in state, we are planning to set up more agriculture colleges and universities.”
