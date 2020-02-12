Delhi poll result a vote against BJP’s arrogance: MP Minister Sachin Yadav

Indore: Agriculture Minister Sachin Yadav on Wednesday dubbed Delhi election results as vote against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) arrogance.

Replying to his take on AAP victory, he said, “People have given a clear message that polarization of Hindu-Muslim will no more work in politics. They have shattered BJP’s arrogance who indulged in politics of division,” Yadav said.

He further said that before AAP, Congress had hit the BJP hard in many states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra. “We have been turning the tables on the BJP and will continue to do so.”

Terming Centre’s promise of doubling farmers’ income by 2022 as unrealistic, he said “The Centre is trying to fool the people. It is not the first time. They always fool the farmers to come into power but then conveniently forget their words. They have never fulfilled promises made to the farmers.”