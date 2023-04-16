Delay in meeting demands: Government and Autonomous Doctors Federation to decide action plan on Sunday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Irate by no action by the government on the recommendations of the high-level committee to meet their demands, the Government and Autonomous Doctors Federation has called a meeting on Sunday to decide the future course of action including launching another campaign against the government to press their demands.

Federation’s convener Dr Madhav Hasani said that the meeting has been called at MGM Medical College auditorium on Sunday in which office bearers of the medical teachers’ association of all the government medical colleges, representatives of medical officer’s association of all the districts, representatives of doctors’ association in ESIC, gas relief, and others will take part to decide the next step to press their demands.

“We had suspended our strike on the assurance of the Chief Minister who also constituted a committee to resolve the stalemate between the government and doctors. The committee has already submitted its recommendation to the chief secretary and it has also been forwarded to the Finance Department but to no avail,” Dr Hasani said.

He added that they have also met the health minister and medical education minister for the same on April 11 and informed that about 10,000 doctors of the state are waiting for the decision for the last two months.

“We will discuss the issues including dynamic assured career progression (DACP) for government doctors in the state, interference of administrative officials, and other demands. We will also decide whether we will hit roads again or not,” she added.