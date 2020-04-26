Decision on academic calendar next week: University Grants Commission

Indore: After two committees constituted by University Grants Commission (UGC) recommended for commencing academic session for 2020-21 from September instead of July in view of COVID-19 situation, the higher education regulator stated that the decision about the same would be taken next week.

In a public notice, UGC secretary Ranish Jain said: “The UGC constituted two committees to look into the issues being faced by the universities and colleges regarding teaching-learning processes, examinations, admissions, academic calendar and other related issues in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and countrywide lockdown, to avoid academic loss and take appropriate measures for the future of students.”

The first committee under the chairmanship of Prof RC Kuhad, former member UGC and Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Haryana was given the responsibility to look into the issues related to Examinations and Academic Calendar, whereas, the second committee under the chairmanship of Prof Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was asked to look into issues related to promoting Online Education.

“It is further clarified that both the committees submitted their reports on April 24 to UGC. The reports will be discussed in the UGC Commission meeting and based on the decision of the Commission. UGC will issue Guidelines/Advisories, next week, to the Universities and Colleges regarding the measures to be taken for the current academic session as well as next academic session in the larger interest of the student community,” Jain said.