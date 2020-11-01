Death rate lowest in October since Covid-19 outbreak in Indore

Indore: While the state’s Covid-19 epicentre Indore saw a reduced number of cases in October compared to previous months, it also witnessed the lowest mortality rate since the outbreak of the disease.
A closer look at the Covid-19 data of Indore revealed that number of cases and death rate is on the decline.
As many as 9,644 people were found infected with the virus in October of which 110 died. The mortality rate stood at 1.15 per cent in the month of October which is lowest since outbreak of the Covid-19.
The Covid-19 data revealed that the mortality rate was highest in June when it stood at 8.12 per cent.
Since March 25 when first five people were found infected with coronavirus, the average till August end was 83.87 patients per day. In September, nearly 11, 000 more patients were found infected with Covid-19. The average of coronavirus infected cases in September was 366.7 per day.
In the first week of October also the cases were very high. The highest infection percentage was reported on October 7. On October 7, the Covid-19 patients’ number was more than 20 per cent.
In second week of October, Covid-19 graph started taking a downward turn. From 366.7 per day cases in September, it came down to 311 cases per day.
DAVV School of Data Sciences and forecasting head Dr Vijay Babu Gupta stated that Indore has seen Covid-19 peak in September. “The cases are now coming down. However, we need to be careful as winter is about to come,” he added.
Covid-19 stats month wise
Month- Cases- Death- Death Rate
Mar- 63- --- --
April- 1450- 72- 4.97%
May- 2026- 63- 3.11%
June- 1195- 97- 8.12%
July- 2714- 83- 3.06%
August- 5802- 83- 1.44%
September- 11225- 174- 1.56%
October- 9644- 110- 1.15%
