Death rate lowest in October since Covid-19 outbreak in Indore

Indore: While the state’s Covid-19 epicentre Indore saw a reduced number of cases in October compared to previous months, it also witnessed the lowest mortality rate since the outbreak of the disease.

A closer look at the Covid-19 data of Indore revealed that number of cases and death rate is on the decline.

As many as 9,644 people were found infected with the virus in October of which 110 died. The mortality rate stood at 1.15 per cent in the month of October which is lowest since outbreak of the Covid-19.

The Covid-19 data revealed that the mortality rate was highest in June when it stood at 8.12 per cent.