DDMC meeting held at collectorate Deploy social distancing squads in every corner of city: MP Gupta

Neemuch: A meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) was held on Sunday at collector’s office. Members of the committee put forwards important suggestions for maintaining social distancing in marketplaces. Member of Parliament Sudhir Gupta started the meeting by suggesting that social distancing squads should be deployed in every nook and corner of Neemuch. He also said that street vendors must receive the benefits of schemes launched for them in the previous years.

Jawad MLA Om Prakash Saklecha said that fertilisers and seed must be made available for farmers of Jawad. The lockdown should also be extended for 10 more days keeping in view of increasing coronavirus cases. Saklecha added that drainage and sewages must be cleaned before monsoon approaches. Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar and Manasa MLA Aniruddh Maru said that the management committees of religious places must be made aware of social distancing norms, so that the devotees follow it. He suggested that small vendors like tea sellers and betel shops must be given permission to resume business.

Members also suggested that farmers who have not yet received the benefit of crop insurance for the year 2018 must be given it shortly. Persons from coronavirus hotspot areas must be quarantined when they return to Neemuch. Some members also asked that restaurants should also be reopened. Jinendra Dosi of Chamber of Commerce propounded that businesses can reopen for a limited period of time daily. SP Manoj Kumar Rai said that core teams have been formed at each police station to make sure that people take precautionary measures to prevent getting infected from coronavirus.

Collector Jitendra Singh Raje, talking about the guidelines for religious places, said that entry into each temple’s sanctum sanctorum shall be restricted for now. Bells shall not be used and prasadi distribution should be avoided. Devotees are only allowed to worship. Social distancing is to be maintained at all times and everybody has to wear a mask.

According to a report that arrived on Sunday, Jawad has been entirely sealed as there exist 18 positive cases in urban area and one in Tarapur village. Additional district magistrate Vinay Kumar Dhoka, jila panchayat CEO Bhavya Mittal, ASP Rajiv Kumar Mishra and others attended the meeting.