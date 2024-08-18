Dcotor's Strike: OPDs Of Government & Private Hospitals, Clinics Remain Shut, Patients Face The Ordeal | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health services were severely affected in the city on Saturday as over five thousand doctors remained on strike in protest of rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The strike, called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Resident/Junior Doctors’ Association and Medical Teachers’ Association, led to crippling medical services in both government and private hospitals, leaving large number of patients wandering for treatment.

Not only government hospitals but private ones too kept OPDs shut while doctors kept their private clinics closed for 24 hours. Only patients in emergency were take care of by doctors in government and private hospitals. At MY Hospital, one of the biggest government medical facilities, patients’ turnout dropped to less than 25 per cent of the usual number.

On other days, over four thousand patients visit the outpatient department (OPD), but only 1,227 sought treatment on Saturday. The strike, which lasted from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday, also led to the postponement of over 30 surgeries, further exacerbating the strain on the healthcare system. Moreover, with the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival on Sunday and Monday, patients now face additional delays in receiving necessary medical attention.

AYUSH doctors take over OPD

Amid the ongoing strike, consultants and AYUSH doctors attempted to manage the situation. However, many patients seeking admission were turned away and private hospitals kept their OPDs entirely closed. The strike's impact was felt across the city's major healthcare facilities, including the District Hospital, MTH Hospital and PC Sethi Hospital.

Mamata Banerjee’s effigy burnt

agitating doctors burn effigy of Mamata Banerjee | ANANDSHIVRE

Agitating doctors demanded resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and shouted slogans against her. Holding placards and chanting slogans, the doctors called for death penalty to those responsible, visibly angered by what they perceive as inadequate action in response to the tragedy. A female doctor at the protest expressed deep concerns about safety, highlighting the challenges faced by healthcare professionals who work around the clock. ‘We are not safe,’ she said. ‘Such a big incident happened with a doctor, but no major action was taken. The strike will continue until our demands are met.’

Patients face trouble, many unaware of the reason of strike

Patients face trouble due to the strike | ANANDSHIVRE

The strike has left many patients, who travelled from distant areas for treatment, confused and frustrated. Bal Singh, who brought his son from Silicon City for medical care, learned of the strike only after arriving at MY Hospital. Similarly, Santosh from Khargone expressed his bewilderment, saying, ‘We know there is a strike, but we don’t know why.’ A patient’s kin from Banganga, who sought treatment for his son’s low platelet count at Chacha Nehru Hospital, was redirected to MY Hospital. However, due to the strike, doctors refused to admit his son, forcing the family to seek care at a private hospital. ‘Whatever happened is wrong, but we are not getting treatment—what is our fault in this?’ the kid’s relatives asked.

Doctors' demands for safety and security

ANANDSHIVRE

Agitating doctors urged the government to implement strict laws ensuring safety of medical professionals, particularly women doctors and establish strong security measures in hospitals. This includes installing CCTV cameras in every ward and ensuring 24-hour presence of security personnel. IMA President Dr Narendra Patidar emphasised that more than five thousand doctors participated in the strike, leading to closure of OPDs and clinics across the city. ‘The purpose of the strike is to raise our voices against the incident in Kolkata and demand security for doctors,’ Dr Patidar said, reaffirming their resolve to continue the protest until their demands are met.