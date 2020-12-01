DC Elections: Opposing teams to debate on December 6

Indore: The two opposing teams fighting for ODA (Old Dalian Association) seats in Daly College (DC) Board of Governors (BOG) will openly debate sharing their take on various issues about the school. To allow an open platform for the debate, the proposition was accepted by both the teams.

The open debate discussing various issues regarding DC will be held at 6 pm on December 6. The venue has not been decided for the debate. It is possible that the debate will be organised on a social media platform or telecasted live on social media from the venue to reach all the ODA members.

The debate was proposed by the Team Impact Panel having Sandeep Parikh (1979 batch) and Dr Divya Gupta (1982 batch). The duo also wants to ensure that the debate is telecasted on social media or organised live to ensure transparency for ODA members. Arguments of both the sides might be put up on social media to reach all the ODA members.

The proposal was accepted by Dheeraj Lulla (1994 batch) and Devraj Singh Badgara (1989 batch), who are contesting against the team in elections. However, the duo has some terms and conditions for debate.

Lulla and Badgara have said that since they are contesting from the ODA category, so only the people who are ODA members should participate and attend the debate.

Further, they have added another term that the debate should be conducted on ODA's platform rather than going live on social media.

However, citing coronavirus outbreak, Gupta suggested that social media is a much better platform for organizing the debate.

Voting on Dec 13 between 10 am to 5 pm

Voting for ODA seats in DC BOG will be held on December 13. As per current plans, voting will be conducted from 10 am to 5 pm.

All voters will be required to present their government-approved ID card along with their ODA card. Voters from the New Donors category only need to present the ID card.

Ballot papers have already been sent via post to voters in other cities. About ten thousand members will cast their vote for ODA seats in DC BOG.

Regarding voting in the elections going on in Corona, ODA president Kripal Singh shared that all ODA members will not be called together to ensure social distancing. Instead, members will be called in smaller groups.