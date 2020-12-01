DC Elections: Debate-Discussion to be held on December 13, teams to share their take on various developmental issues

Indore: The two opposing teams fighting for ODA (Old Dalian Association) seats in Daly College (DC) Board of Governors (BOG) are considering holding a Debate-Discussion sharing their take on various issues about the school.

To allow an open platform for the discussions about DC, the proposition was accepted by both the teams.

The open debate discussing various issues regarding DC is likely to be held next week.

The debate will be organised in virtual meeting or social media platform. The two teams have different viewpoints about the conduct of the meeting.

The debate was proposed by the Team Impact Panel. Team Impact consists of Sandeep Parikh (1979 batch) and Dr Divya Gupta (1982 batch).

The duo also wants to ensure that the debate is telecasted on social media or organised live to public at large. Arguments of both the sides must be put up social media to reach all the ODA members, as per team Impact.

The proposal was to hold debate was accepted by Dheeraj Lulla (1994 batch) and Devraj Singh Badgara (1989 batch), who are contesting against the team in elections.

However, the duo feels its better to hold a discussion and discuss issues of DC in a constructive way, instead of debating.

Lulla and Badgara have said that since they are contesting from the ODA category, so only the people who are ODA members should participate and attend the debate.

However, Gupta and Parikh want to take the debate to public platform involving everyone on social media.

"We want to keep the event closed in ODA family, as it is not wise to bring out issues of a family into public," Lulla said.

Lulla and Badgars feel that the debate should be conducted on ODA's platform and kept exclusive for members only. However, Gupta and Parikh are suggesting using another neutral platform other than ODA.

"These are ODA seats, Gupta is vice president of ODA, so where is the issue in organising the discussion on the same platform," Lulla questioned.

Gupta feels that social media is a much better platform for organising the debate.

Voting to be held on December 13 between 10 am to and 5 pm

Voting for ODA seats in DC BOG will be held on December 13. As per current plans, voting will be conducted from 10 am to 5 pm.

All voters will be required to present their government-approved ID card along with their ODA card. Voters from New Donors category only need to present the ID card.

Ballot papers have already been sent via post to voters in other cities. About ten thousand members will cast their vote for ODA seats in DC BOG.

Regarding voting in the elections going on in Corona, it has been planned that all ODA members will not be called together to ensure social distancing. Instead, members will be called in smaller groups.