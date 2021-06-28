Daylight murder in Guna: Two arrested, hunt on for other two accused

Guna: Guna Kotwali police arrested two out of four persons who shot dead local resident Shafique alias Kale Khan, 44 on Sunday afternoon, Guna superintendent of police Rajiv Kumar Mishra informed.

Those who were arrested are key accused Ranu Khan, 23 and Babu Khan, 20, both residents of Taliaya Mohalla, Mandsaur. Search for two more - Hanif Khan and Vicki Khan, both residents of Taliaya Mohalla, is on.

Shafique Khan was a president of Guna Muslim community and his murder in a broad daylight created tension in the town. Police swung into action and registered a case in the matter and began an investigation.

Shafique was shot dead at Bohara Masjid Complex on Sunday afternoon. Passersby who heard a gunshot immediately rushed to the spot where they found the deceased lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to information, the accused fired from point blank range. As a result, Shafiq received severe bullet injury on the left side of the rib cage resulting in huge blood loss and later it caused his death.