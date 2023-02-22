Day 2: Most cases pertain to wrong residential address

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An applicant had applied to get his passport made from Jabalpur but he currently lives in Mumbai. He was served a notice by the passport office after receiving information from the police that the applicant who hails from Jabalpur lives in Mumbai.

He was advised by the officials of Regional Passport Office (RPO) to apply from present address, which was accepted and his file was closed. The case was received on Wednesday - the second day of nine-day Passport Adalat at the RPO in the city.

About 205 applicants were called on the second day. Of them, 45 applicants appeared. Most cases were related to incorrect residential address.

Another case was of Seoni. A girl student studying in Kota had mentioned her permanent address in her passport application. The RPO sent a notice to her after getting information that she lives in other city. The officials issued her passport after she presented bonafide certificate of her college before the court.

The students get the facility to apply for passports from permanent and current locations. However, all the applicants are suggested by passport office to apply from current location.

