DAVV’s ignorance is BEd colleges’ pain

Indore: As many as seven BEd colleges out of 65 under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) could not participate in the centralised online admission counselling that started on Thursday, thanks to the university that did not even consider orders by Madhya Pradesh High Court pertaining to the recognition of colleges.
The aggrieved colleges are running pillar to post as the university’s demanded “restoration of recognition” from them even when technically their recognition remains intact, till date.
The Western Region Committee (WRC) of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) had withdrawn recognition to nearly 45 colleges in the state, including some affiliated to DAVV, in August last year.
The colleges which were de-recognised by the WRC had moved court alleging that action against them was arbitrary and in violation of norms. They told the court that they were not even given a chance of hearing.
After hearing to both the parties, the court had set aside the de-recognition orders of the WRC and asked it to give a fair chance of hearing to the petitioners.
“In my case, the court had even directed the WRC and DAVV not to take any coercive action against me, yet my college was not given affiliation. This is contempt of court. Besides, recently the NCTE top committee also rejected WRC order,” said Rambabu Sharma, chairman, Matushree Education College.
He stated that his college has valid recognition from NCTE yet DAVV was did not grant affiliation to his college.
Shri Nityanand College director Mangelsh Mhale too echoed the same views. He claimed that he had given proofs to the university officers that their recognition is intact but still the DAVV is seeking restoration of recognition.
“How can we bring restoration order of something which is already in force? This is unjust,” he said.
Claiming that the university officers are deliberately harassing them, Sharma stated, “It's always possible to wake someone from sleep, but no amount of noise will wake someone who is pretending to be asleep.”
Director of college development council at DAVV, Sumant Katiyal said that they did not do any injustice to anybody or violated any order by the court. “Recognition of some colleges were withdrawn by WRC in August 2019. Some colleges later moved court. What happened after that was not known to us. The colleges failed to give any letter of restoring of recognition from the WRC so they were not considered for affiliation. Had they produced a letter from WRC clearly defining that they have recognition, we would have granted them affiliation,” Katiyal said.
Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the varsity is writing a letter to WRC seeking to know the recognition status of the colleges.
