DAVV’s ignorance is BEd colleges’ pain

Indore: As many as seven BEd colleges out of 65 under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) could not participate in the centralised online admission counselling that started on Thursday, thanks to the university that did not even consider orders by Madhya Pradesh High Court pertaining to the recognition of colleges.

The aggrieved colleges are running pillar to post as the university’s demanded “restoration of recognition” from them even when technically their recognition remains intact, till date.

The Western Region Committee (WRC) of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) had withdrawn recognition to nearly 45 colleges in the state, including some affiliated to DAVV, in August last year.

The colleges which were de-recognised by the WRC had moved court alleging that action against them was arbitrary and in violation of norms. They told the court that they were not even given a chance of hearing.