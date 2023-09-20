DAVV Updates: School Of Data Science To Hold Hackathon In October | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): School of Data Science and Forecasting, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), on Tuesday announced that it will host a hackathon called 'Hackhive'.

“Hackhive, set to take place in October, promises to be a remarkable event, attracting not only participants from Indore but from all across the nation,” said department head Prof VB Gupta.

“In this hackathon, you have the opportunity to team up with 2-4 members and register. Among the registered teams, a few lucky ones will be selected for in-person participation in the hackathon,” he added.

Participants in Hackhive will be provided with resources and support by the Techhunters community. Additionally, the event will feature workshops, an internship fair, and the chance to interact with technical experts, allowing participants to gain new insights into the tech industry.

Hackhive primarily emphasises practical knowledge and project building. Candidates having an interest in computer science and the Internet of Things (IoT), can participate in Hackhive.

To register, candidates can visit the link techhunterssss.tech or scan the QR code.