 DAVV Updates: School Of Data Science To Hold Hackathon In October
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreDAVV Updates: School Of Data Science To Hold Hackathon In October

DAVV Updates: School Of Data Science To Hold Hackathon In October

Participants in Hackhive will be provided with resources and support by the Techhunters community.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
DAVV Updates: School Of Data Science To Hold Hackathon In October | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): School of Data Science and Forecasting, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), on Tuesday announced that it will host a hackathon called 'Hackhive'. 

“Hackhive, set to take place in October, promises to be a remarkable event, attracting not only participants from Indore but from all across the nation,” said department head Prof VB Gupta. 

“In this hackathon, you have the opportunity to team up with 2-4 members and register. Among the registered teams, a few lucky ones will be selected for in-person participation in the hackathon,” he added. 

Participants in Hackhive will be provided with resources and support by the Techhunters community. Additionally, the event will feature workshops, an internship fair, and the chance to interact with technical experts, allowing participants to gain new insights into the tech industry.

Hackhive primarily emphasises practical knowledge and project building. Candidates having an interest in computer science and the Internet of Things (IoT), can participate in Hackhive. 

To register, candidates can visit the link techhunterssss.tech or scan the QR code.

Read Also
MP: 'It Is A Constitutional Amendment,' Says Former Election Commissioner On Women's Reservation
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mortakka Bridge To Remain Closed For At Least a Fortnight: NHAI Official

Mortakka Bridge To Remain Closed For At Least a Fortnight: NHAI Official

Indore: Destitute Girl Anju Gets Scooty In Jansunvai

Indore: Destitute Girl Anju Gets Scooty In Jansunvai

Indore: Rain Break Increases Temperature By 8 Degrees Celsius In Two Days

Indore: Rain Break Increases Temperature By 8 Degrees Celsius In Two Days

Indore: Seasonal Diseases On Rise Amid Fluctuating Weather Conditions

Indore: Seasonal Diseases On Rise Amid Fluctuating Weather Conditions

Indore: Man Arrested With Two Stolen Bikes

Indore: Man Arrested With Two Stolen Bikes