DAVV Updates: 70K Students To Take UG First Year Exams Starting From July 16

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The UG first year exams, which were initially scheduled in May but delayed by two months due to Lok Sabha polls, will finally be held from July 16. Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Wednesday released the timetable of the exams.

Nearly 70k students will take the exams to be held at nearly 80 centres. The university administration stated that the UG first year exams will begin on July 16 and continue till the last week of August. The exams will be held in three sessions.

As many as 10 flying squads have been formed to conduct surprise inspection at the exam centres. Apart from this, one flying squad will keep an eye only on sensitive centres. The university has instructed colleges to complete practical exams of students by August 25 and send marks within a week.

The university has also formed a panel of examiners for practical exams. Assistant registrar (exams) Vishnu Mishra said that roll numbers will be allotted to students from July 1. He said that as soon as the exams are over, the centres will have to send answer copies to the evaluation centre so that evaluation work can be started on time. However, the deadline set by the Department of Higher Education for declaring results is September 30.