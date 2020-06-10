DAVV to seek DHE’s guidance on BCI’s students’ promotion order

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has decided to take guidance from the Department of Higher Education (DHE) on order related to giving promotion of law students, except those in the final year, on basis of previous year’s marks or the current year’s internal examination.
“We have received a copy of BCI letter containing guidelines on giving promotion of law students. We will convene a meeting of the board of studies over the matter and will also take guidance DHE. We will go by DHE's advice over the matter,” said DAVV exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.
In a letter to universities, BCI citing COVID-19 situation , said: “All students, except final year students, will be promoted on the basis of performance of previous year’s marks and marks obtained in the internal examination of the current year.
“However, it is clarified that after reopening of the colleges/universities, the universities shall conduct the end semester examination with respect to the year from which they have been promoted, within a reasonable period of time, though, such promoted students shall continue to study in the year to which they have been promoted, and in case, they are unable to pass/clear any such paper of such end semester exam of the year from which they have been promoted, they shall have to clear the same, before they are granted the degree.
“In the case of students who have been promoted to the final year as LLB students, they shall have to pass all papers in order to obtain their degrees.”
BCI has also directed universities that final year students of 3 years LLB and 5 years LLB courses may be allowed to appear for online examinations.
“Alternatively, for final year LLB students as mentioned above, the universities may adopt any other appropriate method which they feel is adequate to satisfy the requirements of regular examination. Under this system the University may allow students to write a project report/research paper for each paper of final year or they may adopt a foolproof method to double the internal marks of the semester exams already held for such year,” the BCI communique said.
The BCI stated that in case of final year LLB students who have not cleared all papers of previous years and are required to sit in the supplementary examination, but, who have been promoted to final year, such final year LLB students may be allowed to write a project report or appear in online examination with regard to the pending/supplementary papers, so that they could also pass within time.