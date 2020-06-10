DAVV to seek DHE’s guidance on BCI’s students’ promotion order

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has decided to take guidance from the Department of Higher Education (DHE) on order related to giving promotion of law students, except those in the final year, on basis of previous year’s marks or the current year’s internal examination.

“We have received a copy of BCI letter containing guidelines on giving promotion of law students. We will convene a meeting of the board of studies over the matter and will also take guidance DHE. We will go by DHE's advice over the matter,” said DAVV exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

In a letter to universities, BCI citing COVID-19 situation , said: “All students, except final year students, will be promoted on the basis of performance of previous year’s marks and marks obtained in the internal examination of the current year.

“However, it is clarified that after reopening of the colleges/universities, the universities shall conduct the end semester examination with respect to the year from which they have been promoted, within a reasonable period of time, though, such promoted students shall continue to study in the year to which they have been promoted, and in case, they are unable to pass/clear any such paper of such end semester exam of the year from which they have been promoted, they shall have to clear the same, before they are granted the degree.

“In the case of students who have been promoted to the final year as LLB students, they shall have to pass all papers in order to obtain their degrees.”