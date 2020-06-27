DAVV to grant admissions to non-CET courses on merit

According to information, the university will invite applications for admission in non-CET courses in two to three days.

The online application window is likely to be opened till August-20.

As per information, around 80 courses which are not under CET are offered by around two dozen teaching departments. These courses have nearly 3000 seats.

Decision on CET later

For CET courses, the university stated that it would take a decision later as it was in talks with National Testing Agency (NTA) when a decision of promoting in colleges without exams was taken.

“The university does not want to take any unilateral decision in case of CET after engaging with the NTA for the past few months. We will keep NTA in the loop on whatever decision is taken by DAVV,” said a senior faculty member who is member of admissions committee.

A decision on the fate of CET is likely in 10 to 15 days. Meanwhile, Congress leaders led by Tejprakash Rane met vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain and demanded a fair system for admissions to professional courses of DAVV. “CET can’t be held till coronavirus scare ends and admission can’t be granted on merit basis as students were passed in qualifying year/semester/class without exams. Therefore, the university should derive a system in which admission is granted without any favouritism,” Rane said.