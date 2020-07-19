DAVV to ask tricky questions in maiden open book exams

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) will ask tricky questions in the open book exams of final semester/year students of university teaching departments.

“That’s the format of open book exams. Questions are asked in tricky way so that answers could not be found directly copied from book,” said Prof VB Gupta, head of School of Data Science and Forecasting.

In view of coronavirus situation, DAVV has decided to conduct final semester/year examinations of UTD students on Google Classroom app.

A six-member committee constituted by vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain recommended for conducting online exam in open book mode.

Open book exam is a new format of exam for UTD so there is curiosity among students regarding questions to be asked.