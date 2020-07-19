DAVV to ask tricky questions in maiden open book exams

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) will ask tricky questions in the open book exams of final semester/year students of university teaching departments.
“That’s the format of open book exams. Questions are asked in tricky way so that answers could not be found directly copied from book,” said Prof VB Gupta, head of School of Data Science and Forecasting.
In view of coronavirus situation, DAVV has decided to conduct final semester/year examinations of UTD students on Google Classroom app.
A six-member committee constituted by vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain recommended for conducting online exam in open book mode.
Open book exam is a new format of exam for UTD so there is curiosity among students regarding questions to be asked.
DAVVOpen book exams are generally held conducted by in European countries. In India, it’s a new concept which due to Covid-19 is surely going to gain popularity.
Cloth Market College principal Mangal Mishra has been advocating for open book of exams since coronavirus outbreak.
He also advocate for the same concept for college students also.
What’s open book exam?
An "open book examination" is an assessment method designed in a way that allows students to refer to either class notes and summaries or a “memory aid”, textbooks, or other approved material while answering questions. An open book exam can also mean that students are provided with the exam questions prior to sitting the formal exam or are to complete as a ‘take home’ exam.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)