DAVV Teachers Association polls: Laxman Shinde pulling up socks for prez post again

Indore: Nearly two-and-a-half-year after Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Teachers Association (DEVTA) elections were cancelled as he had thrown his hat in the ring for the top position, incumbent secretary Dr Laxman Shinde is pulling his socks for grabbing the president’s post once again.

“I am thinking of contesting elections for president’s post,” he confirmed.

However, his bête noire Prof VB Gupta will not be contesting this time.

“I am not interested in occupying any position in the DEVTA managing body,” said Gupta.

In November 2017 when elections were announced, Gupta had filed nomination for president’s post. But later he withdrew nomination as Shinde too jumped into the fray for the same position. With no contest left, Shinde too had withdrawn nomination.