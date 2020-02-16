DAVV Teachers Association polls: Laxman Shinde pulling up socks for prez post again

Indore: Nearly two-and-a-half-year after Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Teachers Association (DEVTA) elections were cancelled as he had thrown his hat in the ring for the top position, incumbent secretary Dr Laxman Shinde is pulling his socks for grabbing the president’s post once again.
“I am thinking of contesting elections for president’s post,” he confirmed.
However, his bête noire Prof VB Gupta will not be contesting this time.
“I am not interested in occupying any position in the DEVTA managing body,” said Gupta.
In November 2017 when elections were announced, Gupta had filed nomination for president’s post. But later he withdrew nomination as Shinde too jumped into the fray for the same position. With no contest left, Shinde too had withdrawn nomination.
For 15 positions in managing body, as many as 28 candidates had filed nominations. Of them, 22 had withdrawn forcing returning officer to cancel elections due to lack of quorum.
Gupta recalled: “I was not willing to contest elections in 2017 also. A group of teachers convinced me to file nomination for president’s post as nobody else was coming forward. But when Shinde too filed nomination, I withdrew.”
“I did not want voting for president’s position as president is generally elected unopposed,” Gupta said.
Shinde said that he had jumped into the fray as consensus could not be made on Gupta’s name for president post. Plus, the group of teachers who had pushed Gupta’s name had not consulted managing body before recommending his name.”
Shinde stated that he too had withdrawn nomination as he wanted president to either be elected unanimously or through vote.
“Gupta had not withdrawn his nomination in my support but in anger as I filed nomination for president post too,” he stated.
Shinde’s claim holds water as Gupta later on joined another association of teachers and became UTD president of that association. However, the university teachers gave thumbs down to that association.
Why polls were cancelled: The teachers were divided into two groups in 2017. One group of science teachers was with Gupta and other group of engineering teachers was supporting Shinde. As the number of voters of engineering group was higher than science group teachers, the defeat of candidates supported the latter group was imminent even as professional course teachers were neutral.
Sohani not to contest: Nagendra Sohani who is DEVTA president for last 8 years said that he was not going to contest polls this time. “Let others also get a chance to become president of DEVTA,” he said. Sohani was the one who had pitted Shinde against Gupta in 2017. Will Shinde get support of Sohani and engineering teachers this time as well?
---Managing body—
Office-bearers: President, vice president, secretary, joint secretary, treasurer, lady representative
Executive committee: Comprising two professors, three readers and two lecturers
