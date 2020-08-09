DAVV moves HC for admission on merit basis

Indore: Days after deciding not to hold common entrance test this year, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has moved Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking permission for admitting students on merit of students in qualifying exams.
Last year, the computer-based CET was cancelled as it was marred by technical glitches and announced admissions in professional courses offered by university departments on the basis of marks of students in qualifying exams.
This decision was challenged by a student in High Court. The court permitted admission on basis of marks in qualifying exams for session 2019-20 but cleared that in future, the university shall make all necessary arrangements for conducting examination to admit students in various academic programmes to maintain the standards of admission, strictly as per rules.
This ruling has left no option before the university to file a petition in the court to seek permission for admission on the basis of merit of students in qualifying exams.
The university has expressed Covid-19 crisis situation for disruption of its plan to hold CET this year.
DAVV invites applications for ME, MPharm
DAVV has invited applications for admission in ME, MTech and MPharm courses. DAVV offers ME course in full-time and part-time whereas MPharm and MTech courses in full-time programme. While Institute of Engineering and Technology offers ME courses, MTech courses are offered by around 10 departments. Apart from that, M.Pharm course is offered by School of Pharmacy. Applications are to be filed online by August 31.