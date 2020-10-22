DAVV law course first sem exam results may be withdrawn

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which had recently promoted the first semester students of some law courses on the basis of their internal marks following Covid-19 situation, may now have to withdraw the results as dean of faculty of law wrote a letter to the DAVV stating that students can’t be passed sans exams.

Citing a notification by Bar Council of India, dean Dr Inamur Rahman said that students had to undergo examinations for reaching in higher class.

In June, the BCI had said all law students, except those in final year, will be promoted on the basis of their previous year's marks and marks obtained in the internal examination of the current year.

However, it clarified that after reopening of colleges/universities, the institutions may conduct the end semester examination with respect to the year from which the students have been promoted, within a reasonable period of time, though such promoted students shall continue to study in the year to which they have been promoted.

And in case students fail certain exams, they will have to clear the same before they are granted the degree.

Rahman noted that the order clearly stated that law students had to undergo exams.

After the dean’s letter, the DAVV reportedly withheld results of all semesters barring final one. If the university has to withdraw results, the decision may not only cause embarrassment to it but also invite protests by students.

But the varsity would have no option but to withdraw results, otherwise, degrees awarded to promoted students may come under question.