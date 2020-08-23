DAVV invites applications for vocational courses

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has invited applications for vocational courses offered by its teaching departments.
The applications has been invited for diploma programme in fitness nutrition, BVoc (Khadi and Handloom) and MVoc programmes in fashion technology, landscape design and nutrition & dietetics.
Admission would be granted to candidates on the basis of their marks in qualifying exams.
For diploma and BVoc courses, the candidate should be Class 12th passout whereas student is required to be graduate for MVoc programme.
However, as final year/semester exams of under-graduate courses have not been conducted as yet, the university has allowed candidates admission on the basis of their marks in last semester/year exams.
Community colleges and Directorate of Distance Learning, both entities of DAVV, offer vocational courses.
Vocational courses are job-oriented courses and are for those students who think of pursuing courses beyond traditional programmes like BCom, BSc, MA, MCom etc.
These programmes are aimed at raising employability of graduates and meeting the industry’s requirement for ready-to-work students. The BVoc programmes under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) has a multiple-exit provision – a diploma at the end of the first year and an advanced diploma after two years.
The NSQF was approved on December 19, 2013 by the Cabinet Committee on Skill Development. It organises qualifications based on levels of knowledge, skill and aptitude.
Admission in MBA allowed on UG basis
Citing non-conduct of entrance tests by many states due to fear of Covid-19 pandemic, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has allowed b-schools to admit students in PGDM and MBA courses on the basis of marks obtained in qualifying examination.
However, the first preference has to be given to the candidates who have appeared in entrance tests.
The States may also use the relaxation while allotting seats through counselling. AICTE, however, cleared that the relaxation to the PGDM/MBA institutions is applicable only for the session 2020-21.