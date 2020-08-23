DAVV invites applications for vocational courses

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has invited applications for vocational courses offered by its teaching departments.

The applications has been invited for diploma programme in fitness nutrition, BVoc (Khadi and Handloom) and MVoc programmes in fashion technology, landscape design and nutrition & dietetics.

Admission would be granted to candidates on the basis of their marks in qualifying exams.

For diploma and BVoc courses, the candidate should be Class 12th passout whereas student is required to be graduate for MVoc programme.

However, as final year/semester exams of under-graduate courses have not been conducted as yet, the university has allowed candidates admission on the basis of their marks in last semester/year exams.