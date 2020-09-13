DAVV holds open book exams for PG courses from Monday

Indore: As Covid-19 continues to take a toll on academic activities, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya will kick-start open book exams for final semester students of traditional postgraduate courses from today.

"Exams for final semester students of PG courses will commence from Monday," said exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

Nearly 200 papers of different subjects will be uploaded on website and students need to write exams and submit answer sheets of all papers by September 19.

After successfully conducting conventional UG final year exams, the university has made preparations for final semester exams of MA, MCom, MSc etc courses in open book mode in view of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

After waiting for months, Department of Higher Education had released guidelines exams in open book mode.

Open Book ExamsThe colleges will then send answer books to DAVV for evaluation.

After PG exams, DAVV will hold exams for final semester/year of BBA, BCA, LLB, BA-LLB, MBA etc coursesfrom September 17.

Tiwari stated that they are going to announce the results of all exams with 30 days.

Take note: Only final year/semester exams are to be conducted this year. Other year/ semester students to be promoted to the next class on the basis of their aggregate marks in the previous year/semester exams.