DAVV declares UG first year exam results, pass percentage between 95 & 100

As per new guidelines of Department of Higher Education, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Thursday released much-awaited first year exams results of seven traditional undergraduate courses with passing percentage ranging between 95 and 100 per cent.

This is a record passing result in the history of DAVV.

In view of Covid-19, the DHE this year had allowed promotion of first-year students on the basis of assignments and project works marks whereas second year students on the basis of their first-year exam results.

Exams were only conducted for final year students.

On the basis of the guidelines, the university prepared the results of seven courses including BSc, BCom, BA, BHSc, BJMC and BSW and declared the same on Thursday.