DAVV declares UG first year exam results, pass percentage between 95 & 100

As per new guidelines of Department of Higher Education, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Thursday released much-awaited first year exams results of seven traditional undergraduate courses with passing percentage ranging between 95 and 100 per cent.
This is a record passing result in the history of DAVV.
In view of Covid-19, the DHE this year had allowed promotion of first-year students on the basis of assignments and project works marks whereas second year students on the basis of their first-year exam results.
Exams were only conducted for final year students.
On the basis of the guidelines, the university prepared the results of seven courses including BSc, BCom, BA, BHSc, BJMC and BSW and declared the same on Thursday.
How students benefited
How the students benefited from the “general promotion” scheme can be gauged from the comparison of the results of the past year. This year, BSC first year exams pass percentage stood at nearly 95, whereas last year the pass percentage was around 40. BA and BCom pass percentage stood at 100. Last year, it was barely 60 per cent. According to information, only those students failed who did not submit their assignments within the prescribed deadline.
CAP seat allotments made
The DAVV also allocated seats to students in professional courses offered by its teaching department on the basis of their merits in previous year's exams. This year, cut-offs of all the courses are stated to be very high. Though the cut-offs were not disclosed by DAVV on Thursday, it was assumed that no student below-average percentage of 80 got admission.
