Davv-Day: Interviews for VC aspirants today, five locals in race

Indore: VC search committee tasked with shortlisting a panel of candidates vying for vice chancellor post of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is going to hold interviews today at Bhopal.

Five locals are among nearly a dozen candidates which are the race for the coveted post.

Local candidates include DAVV incumbent VC Renu Jain, two-time former VC Ashutosh Mishra, School of Chemical Sciences head Ashok Sharma, Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) director Akhilesh Singh, BR Ambedkar University VC Asha Shukla.

Jiwaji University vice chancellor Sangeeta Shukla has also been called for interview.

The candidates would have to present their vision for DAVV. Jain is infected with coronavirus. She may be granted permission to appear in interviews virtually.