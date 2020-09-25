Davv-Day: Interviews for VC aspirants today, five locals in race

Indore: VC search committee tasked with shortlisting a panel of candidates vying for vice chancellor post of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is going to hold interviews today at Bhopal.
Five locals are among nearly a dozen candidates which are the race for the coveted post.
Local candidates include DAVV incumbent VC Renu Jain, two-time former VC Ashutosh Mishra, School of Chemical Sciences head Ashok Sharma, Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) director Akhilesh Singh, BR Ambedkar University VC Asha Shukla.
Jiwaji University vice chancellor Sangeeta Shukla has also been called for interview.
The candidates would have to present their vision for DAVV. Jain is infected with coronavirus. She may be granted permission to appear in interviews virtually.
After the interviews, the VC search committee -- which comprises one representative each of Chancellor, UGC chairman and principal secretary (higher education) -- will recommend a panel of three persons, in special case four persons, to Chancellor Anandiben Patel.
She will appoint one of them as new VC of DAVV.
Citing irregularities and mismanagement, the State government on June 24 last year had clamped Section 52 which led to ouster of the then vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad and disbanding of EC comprising 16 members.
In place of Dhakad, Jain was appointed as VC whose tenure was had exhausted with expire of Section 52 notification. The notification expired on June 23 even as Jain was given extension following delay in appointment of new VC.