DAVV among first 5 varsities to implement IUMS system

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) would be among first five universities in the state where Integrated University Management System (IUMS), which is the central information system designed to cater to the needs of the government universities across MP, would be launched.

“Department of Higher Education (DHE) has identified DAVV, Chitrakoot University, Chhatarpur University, Rewa University and Chhindwara University for implementation of IUMS on pilot basis,” said Dr Niranjan Shrivastava, who is coordinating the project at DAVV.

He stated that there are 78 modules in IMUS which will be implemented across all government-run varsities. First two modules - student information system and results processing system - are going to be implemented first.

The major modules of the IUMS are: registry of students, officials, and staff; admin; academic; accounts/fees; examination; library ad placements

“Testing of the first phase has been completed,” he said signalling the implementation of IUMS soon.

With IUMS, the entire administration of the university will become paperless, faster and efficient. It will allow the students to enroll, register, and pay for courses through the portal. This will simplify the record management with unique identification of each student, faculty member, official, and staff.

Student portal is a login for students where they can track all the information related to them in the records of the university/college. This tool handles attendance data, semester exams and results, event calendar and update with latest notification from university/college authority.

Faculty login module system provides the faculty members assigning tasks to students. This module also helps them to apply for leaves, download salary slips etc.

Admin module contains and processes all the information of faculty & staff. It also helps to maintain all records of university/college inventory.

Reducing the staff & paperwork, this software will keep the updated records of students, their meal, lodging, transfer room and other facilities.

Academic module is crafted for handling the schemes and syllabus for various subjects of all the courses. It will also be equipped to form the board of studies (BOS). It will also have the provisions to store the detailed information regarding the affiliation of the colleges.

The fees and accounting part (the finance module) helps in fee collection management and also invoicing the students and other parties.

While library automation system offers a simple yet powerful solution to automate all kinds of libraries, the placement module will help in arranging the placement activities for the students.

The IUMS is being developed with an aim to...

----bring the state-wide data of students and faculty members on the same platform.

----increase operational efficiency of the universities

----develop simple to use, with little training, self-service scalable systems.

----eliminate the duplicate data entry processes.

----develop efficient monitoring and decision support system.

----enable the automation of all the Academic / Examination / Administration operations.

----increase ease and accuracy of reporting, A few state-wide reports will, in turn, be of use to implement the schemes run by Government.

Advantages of IUMS

---Improved Transparency in result processing or procurement.

--Improved Efficiency: Due to faster processes and central data repository the management will experience a significant rise in the efficiency on all dimensions.

--- Improved Accountability: Manual tasks are hard to control and mistakes in such processes difficult to find. Automation can point the mistake specifically and hence can increase accountability.

---Simple to Accumulate Information: With IUMS, the administration will have the capacity to assemble, process, comprehend and record statewide information faster at any time.

---- Reduced labour and process costs: IUMS automates most of the university tasks and hence the need for a person to manage these arrays of tasks is eliminated.

Exam module is the heart of IUMS

Examination module has three parts: pre-exam, during exam, and post-exam. In the pre-exam section, all the information pertaining to the eligibility of the students to appear in the coming exam is contained and analysed as per the ordinance of the university. The exam forms are opened online which are forwarded by the colleges and then filled by the students. The colleges are asked to fill up the internal marks of the students. After the exam forms are filled by the students, the software chooses the exam centres and the students are allocated the exam centres and accordingly the admit cards of the students is made available in the students' login.

The exam section is equipped with the provisions of keeping record of answer books to be made available at the exam centres and making available the question paper online on the date of examinations. After conducting the examinations, the exam centres are required to submit the absence/presence record of the students on the same day.

Post-exam section provides the facility to gather the marks after the valuation of answer books and processing of the results. Finally, the mark sheet is made available in the student’s portal. Also, the examination module can be made capable of contributing questions and create a question bank for various courses. It will generate question papers for various course MCQ exams, conduct online exams and compute results automatically and update the marks accordingly.