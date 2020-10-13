DAVV among 33 varsities get recognition for Open and Distance Learning courses

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is among 33 universities in the country which had got recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC) for session 2020-21 for running Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes.

The UGC offers the ODL programmes only to those universities which have applied for accreditation from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The continuation of recognition has been granted under rule 3(A) of UGC ODL Programme Regulations-2020.

The UGC had previously attached recognition to ODL programmes to NAAC accreditation.

Higher Educational Institutions recognised by the UGC to offer programmes in ODL mode till the academic session 2019-2020 were told to reach the prescribed quality NAAC benchmark.

But in view of unprecedented circumstances due to COVID-19 pandemic, the UGC stated that the institutions which have submitted an application to the NAAC till 29 February 2020, should continue to offer programmes, already recognised for the academic session 2019-2020, in ODL mode for a period of one year, i.e. academic session 2020-2021.

Apart from DAVV, three more universities from the state are in the list of 33 varsities. These varsities are Jiwaji University, Amit University (Gwalior) and Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Vedic Vishwavidyalaya.

Maximum number of universities, to be precise five, to get recognition are from Uttar Pradesh followed by four from Madhya Pradesh.