DAVV: 1,147 seats under CAP still vacant, 2nd counselling starts today

Indore: A total of 1,147 seats in professional courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) teaching departments are still vacant after the first round of counselling. The second round for filling up vacancies is going to start from Friday.

“In the first round of counselling, 1211 students took admission in 37 courses under common admission procedure (CAP),” said DAVV media coordinator Dr Chandan Gupta.

In some MBA courses, MCA, BCom (Accounting) and BA (Journalism) around 40 per cent seats are still vacant.

Every year admission in courses offered by School of Law, Institute of Management Studies, Educational Multimedia Research Centre, School of Commerce, School of Data Science and Forecasting, School of Economics, School of Journalism and Mass Communication, School of Computer Science, School of Pharmacy and International Institute of Professional Studies are conducted through a common entrance test (CET).

This year, CET could not be held due to Covid-19 situation so the university put professional courses under CAP and is granting admissions.

The first round of online counselling ended on October 20. In Group A comprising nearly 19 courses --mostly MBA programmes -- 675 seats are vacant. In Group B which comprises of 10 courses 272 seats are vacant. Group C having eight courses in its fold, 205 seats are vacant.

Choice filling for the second round of counselling will start on Friday.