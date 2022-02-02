Dark side of the Web: Identity Theft- a new trend in cyber fraud

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Until this era of the Internet and digitisation, we had heard about thefts of valuables, money and other such things. But now, this era of information technology has introduced a new form of theft—Identity Theft, which is more harmful than theft of any other thing—and is even more precious than gold. This is eespecially true in the case when 62% of the world population uses the Internet and data of over 4.5 billion people is there to steal. In the reports of Norton, in the past one and a half years, over 2.7 lakh people have become victims of identity theft which is an average of 4,900 people per day.

National-level cyber expert Gaurav Rawal, making people aware about this kind of theft, said on Wednesday, “Cyber fraud has increased drastically in the past few years. Especially the Covid-19 lockdowns and impulsive recessions have, one or the other, accelerated this type of fraud”.

What does a fraudster do?

Rawal added that, in identity theft, the fraudster uses the user’s database available on the Internet without the user’s knowledge. The fraudster can use this data for taking online loans, opening bank accounts for illegal funds transfers, buying illegal items, and many more things.

‘Can spell real trouble!’

‘Many a time, the usage of this data never gets revealed, but, if the illegal activity by any person comes to the cognisance of the legal authorities, the person whose identity has been used can fall into big trouble. There are several ways to keep ourselves safe and ensure that we aren’t a victim of identity theft and our identity and data is protected’ — Prof. Gaurav Rawal, national-level cyber expert

‘Many people are aware of this type of a fraud and, when something turns out wrong, they get into a legal tangle. If you use the Internet and share your data on any platform, you must check about yourself using the said methods. Never share your Aadhaar number, OTP, digital copy of any document with any stranger without authenticating the person's identity’ — Prof. Gaurav Rawal, national-level cyber expert

How to check identity theft

Method 1:

§ The person must regularly check his/her bank statement… at least twice or thrice a week

§ If any irregularities are found in the account, s/he must contact his/her bank; also, people must check each and every transaction detail and the amount deducted or credited to the account

§ There are many times that fraundsters connect the persons account with an autopayment system and monthlty instalments get deducted from the account

Method 2:

The Government of India telecommunications department has provided a portal on which a person can check where their details are linked and when they were linked

‘The portal is Teleccom Analysis for Fraud Management and Connsumer Protection (TAFCOP). The url is www.tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in. People can visit this website, submit their mobile number on which an OTP will be received. After entering the OTP, the person’s profile will open where there will be a list of all the accounts, apps and websites where the number is registered and used. However, this facility is available in limited states of the country as a pilot project,’ said Rawal.

Method 3:

Check your CIBIL score and log into the CIBIL portal. At this portal, a person can check that how many loans are ongoing and how many they have paid. Also, they will come to know whether there is any loan application submitted by the person and, if one finds any ‘not taken’ loan going on or any such application, the person can contact the cyber police of their area concerned to keep themselves safe from online frauds

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022