Dahi: 500 teachers take out bike rally with patriotic fervour

Dahi (Madhya Pradesh): With the country engrossed in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence or ‘zadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, around 500 teachers carried out a massive bike rally here in Dahi town of Dhar district on Friday. As earlier announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Har Ghar Tiranga Scheme he urged the citizens to put up a flag on their homes.

A bike rally was conducted on this occasion. Tehsildar Rajesh Bhinde, BRC Manoj Dubey, the provincial media in-charge of MP tribal welfare teachers association Irfan Mansoori, block president Swaroopchand Malviya and others residents also participated in the huge rally holding Tricolour flags in their hands. The rally commenced from the BRC office and rotated around town before terminating at Sadar Bazaar. As a part of the initiative, BRC officials distributed Tricolours to teachers.

Tehsildar Rajesh Bhinde chaired a meeting of public representatives regarding the Tricolour campaign in the janpad panchayat auditorium. In the meeting, BRC Manoj Dubey highlighted the programme outline.