 Custodial Death In Morena, SP Suspends Three; Congress Demands SP’s Suspension
Custodial Death In Morena, SP Suspends Three; Congress Demands SP’s Suspension

After visiting the spot, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh suspended the police station in-charge and inspector Rambabu Yadav, and a head constable and a constable over the custodial death.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 02:27 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three police personnel have been suspended after a murder accused was found hanging in the lock-up of a police station in Morena district on Sunday morning, police said. Three police personnel were suspended.

Additional superintendent of Police Arvind Thakur said that the body of Balkrishna Jatav, alias Sunny, was found hanging from a cloth tied to a window inside the lock-up of the Civil Lines police station around 5.30 am.

He said that Sunny, originally from Gwalior, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his brother-in-law whose body was found near a channel in the district last December. However, Sunny family have contested the time of his arrest claiming that he had been taken into custody four days ago.

After visiting the spot, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh suspended the police station in-charge and inspector Rambabu Yadav, and a head constable and a constable over the custodial death, ASP said. He claimed that prima facie it appears that Sunny died by suicide.

Meanwhile, heavy police force has been deployed around the police station after Sunny's family and acquaintances started a protest alleging foul play over his death.

article-image

Congress leaders came on attack after the news spread about the custodial death. PCC president Jitu Patwari said that in the state Dalits and tribal are on the target of the state government and also of police. The atrocities agasint them are increasing day by day in the state.

Earlier, atrocities was seen in Katni and now in Morena, he demanded suspension of Morena SP. He also warned that if the justice is not given to the family, he will going to sit on dharna, until death in Morena.

