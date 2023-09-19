 Crops Damage: BKS Submits Memorandum To SDM
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 09:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) submitted a memorandum to SDM demanding a prompt survey to assess the extent of the damage caused to their crops due to excess rainfall.

In Khandwa, the recent erratic weather patterns have added to the woes of the farming community. Farmers, who were grappling with a lack of rain that had withered their crops, are now facing a new challenge, an onslaught of caterpillars in their fields. The excessive rainfall that followed the dry spell has further complicated matters, leaving soybean and cotton crops devastated.

Frustrated and desperate, they raised slogans during their visit to the SDM office. They emphasised that the earlier drought-like conditions had already caused significant damage to their crops and the subsequent heavy rainfall only exacerbated the crisis. Fields were waterlogged and the cotton and soybean crops suffered severe damage.

The memorandum submitted by the farmers underscores their urgent demand for a prompt survey to assess the extent of the damage. They are also seeking fair compensation for their losses, as their economic condition has deteriorated due to the combination of adverse weather conditions and agricultural setbacks.

The farmers' predicament has left them with insufficient funds to plant a second crop, further exacerbating their financial woes.

