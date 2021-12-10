Crisis in PIMR: Director resigns due to ‘politics’, emergent meeting today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Yogeshwari Phatak, senior director of Prestige Institute of Management & Research (PIMR), resigned from the post apparently due to “on-going politics” in the institute. She was director of PIMR for 13 years. Her association with the institute was for 27 years.

While the institute has not broken the news to staffers as yet, Phatak took to Instagram to share the development.

“After a long and beautiful association with PIMR, I have finally decided to take leave. I wish the institution all the best for the future. I also convey my thanks to the wonderfully supportive management which made this beautiful experience of last 14 years as faculty and 13 years as director a very happy, fruitful and academically rewarding one….,” her Instagram post reads.

Following her resignation, Prestige Group of Institutes chairman Davish Jain has called an emergent meeting of all teaching and non-teaching staff of all colleges of PIMR on Friday.

He sent a message on Whatsapp group of the college stating that the meeting has been called due to a recent decision of Phatak's. However, his post is silent on the recent decision.

In his message to staffers, Jain said that in light of the recent decision of senior director madam, he would like to address teachers and senior employees at 12.30 pm on PG campus of PIMR on Friday.

The crisis had started unfolding in PIMR around two years back when it started gearing up to become a private university and Anil Vajpayee was appointed CEO of Prestige Group of Institutes.

After a few months of his appointment, the teachers became divided into those for and those against Vajpayee. Due to groupism, some teachers left the institute but Phatak largely kept the flock together. Vajpayee then got rid of PIMR UG campus director RK Sharma whom he got transferred to Gwalior campus of the institute in January this year.

In a huff, Sharma put in his papers and the management immediately accepted his resignation. Vajpayee got his man, Harshvardhan Halve to replace Sharma.

Phatak objected to the manner Sharma was “removed” in his year of retirement. She somehow got Sharma back to the institute within a month of his “removal”. But he was appointed to a position that was of lesser importance. He was made director of Prestige Law College. Sharma retired about three months ago.

In the two years of his tenure, Vajpayee got Phatak’s wings clipped and around 15 faculty members were shown the door. With the situation getting from bad to worse, Phatak eventually called it quits.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 01:40 AM IST